LOS ANGELES- The film, which includes in-depth interviews with two alleged victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Jackson, premieres at Sundance later this month.

The estate of the late Michael Jackson has hit out at the makers of a new documentary film which details allegations that the star sexually abused children.

The project, titled Leaving Neverland, is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month, and includes in-depth interviews with two of Jackson’s alleged victims. In the film, the two men, now in their thirties, claim they were aged seven and 10 when Jackson befriended them and their families before the singer sexually abused.

However, in a statement to TMZ ahead of its premiere, the estate of the late King of Pop issued a condemnation of the project. “This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson,” it read.

The two-part film is directed by Dan Reed and a co-production between Channel 4, HBO and Reed. It will debut at Sundance on 25th and 26th January and will be shown on Channel 4 later in the spring 2019, broadcast in two two-hour broadcasts on consecutive nights in the UK.

A synopsis of the film reads: “Through gut-wrenching interviews with the now-adult men and their families, Leaving Neverland crafts a portrait of sustained exploitation and deception, documenting the power of celebrity that allowed a revered figure to infiltrate the lives of star-struck children and their parents.”

Police infamously raided Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California back in 2003 while investigating allegations Jackson had molested a 13 year old boy. The case then went to trial, but the singer was acquitted of all charges in 2005.

Jackson died in June 2009 at the age of 50, having received a lethal dose of the strong anaesthetic propofol. His personal physician, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and jailed for four years in 2011.