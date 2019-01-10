Share:

OKARA-The office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Mazareen Punjab (AMP) on Thursday withdrawn their claims to the state land and pledged to remain under the principles of the Farms administration.

The AMP local members and office-bearers from Kulyana State, Renala State and Military Farms Okara including Hafiz Jabir, Nadeem Ashraf, Muhammad Saleem, Dil Muhammad, Malik Imran, Muhammad Islam, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Rfiq, Maqsoo, Mkuhammad Nadeem and hundreds of tenants of these areas made the announcement at a press conference here at Okara Press Club on Thursday.

On the occasion, they regretted that for the last 15 years, they have been misguided by the NGOs and so-called human right organisations who caused disturbance in these states and MF areas, claiming that they are peace-loving people. They pointed out that they had borne the consequences after following the misguidance of the NGOs and the human rights organisations and claimed ownership on the state land. “These NGOs have published ads in different newspapers on daily basis and aired news items on TV channels on daily basis to which the tenants have no concern at all,” they informed. The AMP office-bearers and members requested to all such NGOs to take mercy upon them as they are patriotic and love their soil. They disclosed that almost all affairs had been settled with the farms administration; however, a few ones would be settled amicably soon. They reiterated that they stand united under the umbrella of farms administration and would follow its principles in letter and spirit.

CRACKDOWN ON

ENCROACHMENTS

On the directive of Punjab chief minister, Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan had ordered the MC to initiate Anti-Encroachment Campaign (AEC), which the MC promptly obeyed. Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool and Chief Officer MC Fida Iftikhar Mir led the AEC. On the first day, the AEC ran through Saddr Bazaar, Hospital Bazaar, Haq Bazaar, Maronda Bazaar and Rail Bazaar. The carts and stalls creating encroachments, articles lying over the disposal drains were removed. The AC told the press that the AEC was going un-discerned and all pressures would be shed off. He issued warning to the shopkeepers to remove the encroachments themselves or the heavy machinery would break and remove their encroachments. He said the AEC would continue on daily basis.

COUPLE DEPRIVED OF

CASH, VALUABLES

A newly-married couple was deprived of jewellery and cash by thieves. Ashraf and his wife lived in Mohallah Gurdayal Depalpur. They slept on the upper storey of the house when some thieves entered the house and stole gold and silver jewellery and Rs8,000 from the house. Depalpur City police registered a case.

STUDENTS FOUND UNCONSCIOUS

Three school students, found fainted at General Bus Stand Okara, were rushed to hospital. The students identified as Abdur Rehman, M Altaf and Ali Mustafa, between 12 and 16 years of age, were found fainted on the premises of the general bus stand. The people informed the police. The children were carried to the DHQ hospital where they were being treated. The B-Division police started investigation.

Villagers robbed

Villagers were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, a bike and mobile phones worth more than Rs500,000 on Kot Nakka Branch Canal bridge near Shah Jamal village the other night.

According a police source, M Riaz son of Nazir Ahmed of Sheikhupura along with his wife was on the way to the city in a vehicle and when he reached Shah Jamal bridge, three armed bandits, who had set up a picket, stopped him and snatched gold ornaments, Rs200,000 and a cell phone. At the same point, the dacoits intercepted Intizar Hussain and his sister and snatched Rs3000, gold ornaments and a cell phone. The criminals also intercepted Irfan, son of Munir of Sakhi, and snatched his bike at the same place.

According to the victims, the dacoits deprived several persons of cash and cell phones at the same point. Kaleke police registered cases but failed to arrest any of the accused.