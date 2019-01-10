Share:

NAROWAL-A person was killed and three others got injured when armed persons opened firing on a shop here Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Mandi Khel area of Narowal, where armed culprits opened indiscriminate fire on shop owned a member of opponent group.

As a result of firing, one person was killed on the spot while three others sustained bullet wounds.

The attackers fled the scene. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police registered a case against the assailants.