ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army Air Defence displayed its firepower capability at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi on Thursday.

Firing by all air defence weapon systems was culminating event of the two-week long Exercise Al Bayza-2019, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the firepower display.

Hallmark of the event was first-ever fire by recently inducted Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY80. Induction of LY-80 has realised the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality.

Interacting with the officers and troops, the COAS congratulated Army Air Defence for successful conduct of firepower capability display.

He said that LY 80 had greatly enhanced air defence capability of Army Air Defence while strengthening it at national level along with PAF, the overall custodian of the defence of Pakistan airspace.

CAS Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also congratulated Pakistan Army for induction of LY 80, which has reinforced Pakistan’s overall air defence capability.

Commander Karachi Corps, Commander Army Air Defence Command and number of other senior commanders and principal staff officers also witnessed the event.

JAPANESE SHIP ARRIVES IN KARACHI

Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force ship IKAZUCHI arrived in Karachi Port on Thursday to take part in multi-national maritime exercise.

According to a Pakistan Navy spokesman, during the visit officers of both countries' navies held a meeting and different training sessions were also organised for staff of the ship.

The spokesperson said that at the end of the tour, both countries' naval ships will take part in joint naval exercises.