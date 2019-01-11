Share:

Yao Jing, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, has said that China is interested in enhancing its import of potato, cherry and wheat from Pakistan.

The ambassador met Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Friday and discussed bilateral trade and cooperation in different sectors, including agriculture and livestock.

Jing said that his government will formally invite Pakistani experts to monitor the Chinese expertise in hybrid rice seed production.

“We will formally invite Pak experts to monitor the hybrid rice seed experts to China and monitor the facility,” Yao Ying said.

Pakistan and China are members of various organizations and being member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Pakistan has endorsed agreement on cooperation in agriculture between the governments of the member states of the organization. China produces food for 20% of the world’s population and it also imports huge quantity of food for its population.

China is a strong force in South Asian region and CPEC opened up new venues of cooperation between two friendly neighbors.

The Minister said that China is the 4th largest export market of Pakistan. It is heartening that both countries have signed free trade agreement (FTA) which has facilitated to expand bilateral trade.

He further said that the Prime Minister’s visit in the first week of November, 2018 was very important as both sides signed (MoU) also on agriculture cooperation has also been signed on the same occasion followed by Chinese delegation’s visit to the Ministry of National Food Security.

The Federal Minister said Pakistan was ready to resolve the issue of export of Chinese hybrid seed to Pakistan. The matter would be resolved through formal procedure of diplomatic channel.

Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan said that Pakistan was moving ahead to collaborate in achieving FMD free zone and a memorandum of requirements for the establishment of FMD free zone is currently negotiated by both sides. He added that Pakistan believe in ease of doing business and if succeeded for the elimination of FMD it will boost meat export to China.

Mehboob Sultan extended his invitation to Chinese experts to visit the three districts of Punjab which are identified as FMD free zone.