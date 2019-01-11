Yao Jing, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, has said that China is interested in enhancing its import of potato, cherry
The ambassador met Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Friday and discussed bilateral trade and cooperation in different sectors, including agriculture and livestock.
Jing said that his government will formally invite Pakistani experts to monitor the Chinese expertise in hybrid rice seed production.
“We will formally invite Pak experts to monitor the hybrid rice seed experts to China and monitor the facility,” Yao Ying said.
Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan said that Pakistan was moving ahead to collaborate in achieving FMD free zone and a memorandum of requirements for the establishment of FMD free zone is currently negotiated by both sides. He added that Pakistan believe in ease of doing business and if succeeded for the elimination of FMD it will boost meat export to China.
Mehboob Sultan extended his invitation to Chinese experts to visit the three districts of Punjab which are identified as FMD free zone.
He also expressed his desire that both countries in coming joint Working Group meeting, to deliberate upon working on establishing FMD vaccine plant in Pakistan with the Chinese assistance