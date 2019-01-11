Share:

LAHORE - A passerby was killed during crossfire between Police Response Units and unidentified gunmen on the Lawrence Road on Thursday evening.

Police sources said the victim was rushed to Services Hospital with bullet wounds where he expired. The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Ayyub.

Eyewitnesses said that the man riding on a motorcycle was going towards China Chowk when police and unknown criminals exchanged gunfire on the Lawrence Road.

As a result, Ayyub received a bullet and fell on the road. However, the gunmen managed to escape during the police firing. The police launched the search operation in the locality but failed to make any arrest till late Thursday night.

Many people including relatives of the victim gathered on the spot soon after the incident and staged a strong protest demonstration against the killing. The protesters also demanded the Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of the police shooting and bring the culprits to justice. The police were investigating the shooting. No case was registered by police till filing of this report.

APP reported that 221 accidents took place in Lahore which affected 231 persons, placing the

provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and Gujranwala at third with 65 accidents and 69 victims.

According to the Rescue 1122, 629 motorbikes, 133 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 41 vans, 11 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 99 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved across the province.