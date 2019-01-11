Share:

Rawalpindi - Pakistan National Council of The Arts (PNCA) will hold a one-day workshop of Turkish Ebru Art (Paper Marbling) here on January 14 to train art students and artists in the unique art form.

The workshop is being organized by Turkish Embassy in collaboration with National Art Gallery of PNCA while the registration is open till Jan 11. Fine arts students and artists are encouraged to participate. The workshop will be conducted by Nihal Ture, an artist of paper-marbling (ebru) and ceramic (cini) arts and was awarded with the certification of master in paper-marbling arts.

According to paper marbling tradition, this title grants her the right to officially practice and teach this art. She conducts paper-marbling classes and has taken part in several joint exhibitions.

PNCA regularly organise workshops touching upon varied dimensions of fine arts such as calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, ceramic and pottery, miniature painting, paper making, print making etc. These workshops have helped students to benefit and enhance their skills in a limited time sphere, said the organizers.

These workshops not only focus on practical skills, but also educate the participants about the theoretical training with basic and advanced techniques to bring professionalism in amateur artists.

Such opportunities are an attempt to explore hidden talent of children, students, youngsters and local artists for promoting and preserving the rich legacy of various art forms as well as refine the talent of students. PNCA is serving as an academy of visual and performing arts for transferring the masterly skills of established personalities to the new generation, the organizers said.