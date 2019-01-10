Share:

WAZIRABAD-Gujranwala CPO Moeen Masood said that the performance of the City police had been much better during the last 20 days.

Talking to media, he said that the police seized the huge quantity of drugs. He added that Saddr police busted a gang of dacoits and recovered valuables worth Rs2.7 million while Ahmednagar police solved a blind murder case and arrested two suspects who killed a woman and her daughter. He stated that City police SHO Imran Naseen Butt foiled an attempt of smuggling 10kg of heroin worth Rs1.5 million out of Pakistan; he arrested the accused and recovered arms and other equipment from their possession.

Similarly, Saddr police, on the check-post near Dhoniki Chowk checked a suspect Ehsanullah Cheema, a resident of Phaloki and recovered 1.3kg of Charas and cash amounting to Rs35,000 from his possession.

The CPO said that Circle police, under the supervision of ASP Farhan Khan, SP Saddr Division Shehbaz Elahi and SSP Investigation Waqar Shoaib Anwar performed an exemplary job and launched a campaign against criminals. During the campaign, the police recovered Rs300,000 cash and Rs2.8 million worth valuables snatched from citizens. The valuables recovered from the criminals were placed before the media, and then were returned to the real owners.

The CPO maintained that Wazirabad City police also resolved three blind murder cases while Ahmednagar police arrested four murderers including Mohsin Marasi, Abdur Rehman, Ali Hassan and Zeshan.

Abdur Rehman had murdered his mother and sister over a land issue. He stabbed his mother and sister 46 times, and later tried to portray the incident as a dacoity by himself complaining to the police.

The CPO also lauded the performance of the Circle police and issued orders for better patrolling and checking system on check-posts. He added that the police achieved many a targets and arrested dozens of vagabonds and recovered booty and valuables from them under the guidance of SP Saddr Shehbaz Elahi. Later, the CPO awarded certificates and cash prizes to SHOs and police contingents in recognition of their performance.