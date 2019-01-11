Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here Thursday complained that the ruling party established a civilian dictatorship in the Sindh Assembly.

Talking to media outside the assembly, he said he wanted to table a resolution in Sindh Assembly about the dismal healthcare situation in Sindh province, but the deputy speaker, who was chairing the session, adjourned the sitting. He said had speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in chair, their resolution would have been allowed.

He said the matter of the fake bank accounts has spread from Karachi to Saleh Patt and all corruption mafia people are now entangled in the web of accountability. He said in Sindh the condition of healthcare sector is in shambles. He said we have visited every town of Sindh to witness the so-called progress and prosperity brought by the PPP government. He said poor patients do not get simple tablets and injections in the government hospitals. There are also no dog bite vaccines in these hospitals.

Haleem Adil, to a question, said if there are any accounts belonging to the PTI a probe should be held in this matter. He said we would never shy away from our own accountability. He said the decision of protest was postponed after the assurance of making committees. He said there are some security concerns and we have already informed the Sindh government about them, but so far no security is provided by it.