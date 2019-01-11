Share:

Islamabad - President Arif Alvi on Thursday accepted Federal Minister Azam Swati’s resignation on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice.

The resignation will be effective from December 6, the day on which he submitted his resignation.

The Supreme Court recently referred the Swati’s case to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and police for further probe about his misuse of authority to transfer the Inspector General Islamabad. The decision was taken in view of the amicus’ recommendations on Joint Investigation Report findings. After these departments submit reports, the court will examine his qualification by exercising jurisdiction of quo-warranto.

Swati tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan in December after being involved in a suo motu case in the Supreme Court pertaining to ‘illegal’ transfer of former Islamabad inspector general Jan Muhammad.