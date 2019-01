Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Malik Amanullah Saggu was elected unopposed as president Punjab Educators Association Noorpur Thal tehsil in annual elections.

The other office-bearers included: Hafiz Abdul Latif chairman, Javed Iqbal Baghoor vice president, Sultan Sikander senior vice president, Aftab Saqlain Shah general secretary, Rana Ali Sher additional general secretary, Shehzada Ali joint secretary, Ishfaq Hussain additional joint secretary, Sabir Hussain media secretary, Ali Adnan additional media secretary, Haji Nazir Ahmed finance secretary and Safdar additional finance secretary.

The proceedings of the annual elections were conducted by President Punjab Educators Association district Khushab president Mehr Shakeel, PEA district Khushab chairman Malik Shaib Khan and PEA provincial joint secretary Atiqur Rehman.