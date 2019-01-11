Share:

ISLAMABAD - PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N’s senior leader Khwaja Saad Rafique, who are currently in the NAB custody, are likely to be allowed for attending the upcoming national assembly session.

PML-N lawmakers have submitted separate applications in the National Assembly Secretariat, requesting Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders of both MNAs.

PML-N’s Rana Sana Ullah and Mariyam Orangzeb have mentioned in the applications to allow their party’s senior members to attend the proceedings of upcoming national assembly session starting from Monday (14 January) ,under rules 2007 (section -108).

Both the leaders, currently under the custody of NAB, had attended some of the proceedings of the National Assembly on production orders.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, if allowed to attend the proceedings on the production orders, will deliver a speech on the country’s current financial crisis by initiating debate on mini-budget. As the government side is intending to present mini-budget (three-year economic plan) in upcoming national assembly session.

The speaker office will complete the process for issuing the production orders in two days to make sure the presence of Shehbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique in the Monday’s National Assembly session.

Shehbaz is currently in the NAB custody in connection with Ashiana Housing Scheme scam and Saad Rafique in Paragon Housing Society scam.

Under the production orders from the National Assembly speaker, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif PML-N’s senior leader Saad Rafique can only attend the proceeding of the national assembly and proceedings of standing committee in the premises of parliament.

Sources said the PML-N MNAs will also submit application in the National Assembly Secretariat requesting the speaker national assembly to allow him for attending the Public Accountability Committee (PAC). The main PAC body meeting will be held in the first week February.

As the Rule 108 of the National Assembly says: “the Speaker of chairman of parliamentary body may summon a member in custody to attend sittings of the Assembly if the speaker “considers their presence “necessary.”