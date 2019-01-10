Share:

SADIQABAD-People of NA-180, in the form of a delegation, called on famous political figure Nadeem Abbas Cheema and informed him of their problems.

Ch Afzal Bajwa, Ch Nazeer Bajwa, M Arif Cheema, Ghulam Hazur, Arshad Kahlun, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Razzak and others were among the delegation.

Talking to the delegation, Nadeem Abbas Cheema first appreciated them for their support, and he promised to take every step to fix the issues of the poor people. He stated: “God Willing! I’ll do every effort to come up to the expectations of my people.” He maintained that selfless and unbiased public service was his mission. He vowed to continue serving the people of his area whether he was in power or not.

SMALL INDUSTRIES STRESSED

Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RYKCCI) member Khalid Saleem Ch said that the formation of small industries could prove a milestone for the national economy. “The government should focus the development of local industries in rural areas to end poverty in Pakistan,” he said. “Pakistan is faced with various challenges; and in order to deal with these challenges local industry should be strengthened,” he added. He said that the RYKCCI would continue playing due role for the development of the country. He added that the completion of the CPEC project would bring about prosperity to the country by enhancing the employment opportunities.

NEW TRANSFORMER INSTALLED

A new 100kv transformer was installed in Chak 169 to solve power supply problem-the biggest faced by the locals. An old transformer was installed in Chak 169 which frequently tripped offline. It caused the power supply to suspend, making the power consumers to face extreme difficulties. Being informed of the situation by the locals, PPP district leader Khawar Bajwa informed Wapda authorities about the frequent power suspensions in the area and demanded the installation of a new transformer. A new transformer was thus installed in the area, and the people heaved a sigh of relief.