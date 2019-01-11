Share:

Iranian Consul General in Eastern Pakistani city of Lahore Mohammad-Reza Nazeri has called on Chief Minister Punjab Province Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday and exchanged views on bilateral relations.

Both sides in Lahore discussed promotion of cooperation in different fields, including trade and economy.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said for his turn that there are immense opportunities available to enhance Iran-Pakistan ties. He said both countries can promote their cooperation in the field of culture.

Iranian Consul General Mohammad-Reza Nazeri in turn praised Punjab government's 100-day economic plan. He vowed to take more steps to further strengthen Iran-Pakistan ties.

Earlier, Iran's Consul General had called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, at his residence.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on relations between the two Islamic countries and on other regional issues.