KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Thursday extended interim pre-arrest bail to the owner of a restaurant in a case pertaining to the death of two siblings after consuming poisonous food.

A SHC bench headed by Justice Nazar Akbar was hearing a plea filed by owner of the restaurant Nadeem Mumtaz, nominated in the case seeking extend in interim bail.

The court granted extended his bail till date in office and also directed to provide copy of the plea to the prosecutor. On December 31, the high court granted him interim pre-arrest bail against a surety of Rs200,000 and directed the applicant to approach the trial court.

The accused had moved to the high court to avoid his arrest after his bail plea was dismissed by a session court.

According to the prosecution the health of one-and-a-half-year-old Tufail Ahmed, his elder brother Mohammed Omar, 4, and their mother, Ayesha Ihsan, deteriorated at their home in Defence on Nov 10 when they reached there after eating the food from the Arizona Grill restaurant in Zamzama, Clifton. Later, both children died while the laboratory reports confirmed that the siblings died from food poisoning as poisonous bacteria was found in the food of the restaurant, it added.

Two employees of the restaurant have already been detained and they were booked with others under sections 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Sahil police station.