KARACHI - Police found a gunny bag body of a rickshaw driver from the bushes located in Surjani Town police jurisdiction here on Thursday.

Police said that the residents of the area found the suspicious gunny bag at Sector 7/A Surjani Town and informed the police. As being informed police rushed on the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that the deceased was apparently killed after being kidnapped by unidentified persons. Police suspect that the victim was kept in the custody of assailants and tortured before he was slaughtered. Police said that the suspects later dumped his gunny bag body at the abandon place.

The deceased was later identified as 20-year-old Asim Khan, son of Ashiqeen, resident of same vicinity and used to work as rickshaw driver. Police officials said that deceased went missing when he left home along with a rickshaw for a work. Police officials said that the motive behind the incident has yet to be ascertained while a case has been registered against unidentified persons. Father investigation was underway while police handed over the body to the family.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE

On the other side, a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan inside his house in Shah Faisal Colony.

Police officials said that they found a body from a house located near Drigh Road within the limits of Shah Faisal Colony police station. The body was transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy where he was later identified das 40-year-old Zahid, son of Badaruddin. Police officials said that the deceased committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of a ceiling fan at his house apparently over financial issues while further investigation was underway. The body was later handed over to the family for burial process after medico-legal formalities completed at hospital.

7 SHOS TRANSFERRED

As many as seven Station House Officers (SHOs) were transferred and posted.

Their transfer and posting orders were issued by the Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh. According to the orders, inspector Humayun Ahmed was transferred and posted to Brigade SHO, inspector Muhammad Nadeem was posted to Liaquatabad SHO, sub-inspector Adeel Afzal was posted to Aziz Bhatti SHO, sub-inspector Abdullah Bhutto was posted to Soldier Bazaar, SI Syed Shoaib was posted to North Nazimabad SHO, SI Ayaz Hussain Jamali was posted to Madina Colony police station SHO while SI Muhammad Ali was posted to Defence police station SHO.