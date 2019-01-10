Share:

KAMALIA-People in Kamalia are irked by the rising number of stray dogs who, “according to them”, roam freely in the streets and show no hesitancy to attack and maul their cattle and other domestic animals.

Recently, five stray dogs attacked the goats of Nazeer Ahmed at his cattle farm at Chak 713 G/B the other day and mauled them badly. Listening to the screams, the villagers gathered and saved the animals.

Reportedly, there has been an alarming increase in stray dogs in Kamalia City and the adjoining areas. The civil circles have expressed concern that the women and children felt insecure while passing through the streets due to the presence of stray dogs and their aggressive behaviour.

Locals have demanded that Kamalia Municipal Committee and other authorities concerned launch a campaign for the culling of the stray dogs to protect the people of the area from dog attacks.