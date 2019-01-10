Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-The government believes in rule of law as the dream of justice could not be materialised without rule of law and therefore, the government attaches great importance to it.

Deputy Commissioner Ehtisham Anwar stated while speaking at the annual ceremony of District Bar Association here the other day.

The DC lauded the role of the lawyers for the independence of judiciary and upholding the rule of law, saying that the black coats always rendered great sacrifices for the rule of law, promotion of democracy and good governance. He stressed that a good working relationship between the bar and the administration is the need of the hour. Mr Ehtisham Anwar also appreciated the services rendered by the outgoing DBA President Mian Sohail, saying that the DBA president worked as a bridge between the bar and the administration. He said that the lawyers should play its role to alleviate backwardness from the district by facilitating efforts of the administration for better healthcare, education and Justice.

DPO Imran Kishwar urged the lawyers to play a positive role in provision of justice to the poor and deprived segment of the society. District and Sessions judge Saeedullah Mughal, Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Jam Yunas, DBA president Main Sohail Akhtar, General Secretary Mian Amjad Asghar and senior lawyers including Mahar Ejaz and Syed Mansoor Shah Bukhari long with a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

Mian Sohail in his presidential address thanked the lawyers for cooperation and coordination for the betterment of the district bar and he will continue his role for the development of the bar.