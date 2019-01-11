Share:

Karachi - In a rare show of consensus between the opposition and the government, Sindh Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to ask the federal government to ensure provision of gas to the province as per its demand.

Through a joint resolution the house asked the federal government to take notice of ‘violation’ of the Constitution’s Article 158, according to which the province having a well-head of natural gas should have precedence over other parts of the country in meeting the requirement.

The resolution was moved by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Muahmmad Hussain Khan, Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, and Nand Kumar of the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that this joint resolution boosted his authority and now he would present a mutual stance of the assembly in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He said the provincial government would soon approach the authority concerned to convene CCI meeting, and he urged other members of the CCI belonging to Sindh to play their due role for resolving the issues of the province.

“As the province’s representative, it’s my responsibility to raise our problems at appropriate platform but there are three more members who represent Sindh in the CCI and even Prime Minister Imran Khan had contested elections from Karachi. They all should step-up [their efforts],” Murad added.

He was of the view that Pakistan Peoples Party was ready to work with the federal government, adding that problems of the province cannot be resolved until both the governments are on same page.

The CM apprised that Thar Coal Project would start power generating by February, hoping that there would some sort of relief as electricity load-shedding was likely be decreased after that.

Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that they would always support such sort of resolution as “point scoring should not be done on public importance issues”.

He was of the view that there was gas shortage in the country and if new natural resources are not explored, “we would be compelled to buy costly alternatives”.

Naqvi added that the provincial government was quoting Article 158 but it did not bother to speak on Article 140-A that empowers local bodies.

Hussain Khan, who was the first mover, said that every citizen of the province that produces more than 70 percent gas is hit hard due to the shortage of the commodity. He added that Karachi is Pakistan’s economical hub but here industries have been shut and thousands of people went jobless.

Khawaja Izhar said that the issue was persisting for last two years but no concrete measures were taken to overcome it. Criticising the federal government, he said that recently gas prices were increased by 140 percent and even then the domestic and commercial consumers are deprived of gas.

The PTI’s parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Shaikh demanded that the gas shortage issue should be resolved at the earliest. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already taken action against the delinquent officials. Whenever there would be Sindh’s rights issue, his party would definitely be there to support it, he added.

Taking a jibe at the provincial government, Shaikh said that besides gas shortage, the people of Sindh were facing water scarcity and the cities have been turned into heaps of garbage due to negligence of the PPP government.

GDA’s Nand Kumar said that his party would not tolerate discriminative attitude towards the people of Sindh. He demanded that the issues should not be politicised and every province be provided its due share of natural resources.

Heer Soho, Ghulam Qadir Chandio of the PPP, and the MMA’s Syed Abdur Rasheed also spoke on the issue.

Condemnation

The house unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the assassination of Syed Ali Raza Abidi, the former MNA belonging to the MQM-P. This resolution was also a joint one and was moved by the MQM-P Muhammad Hussain Khan, GDA parliamentary leader Hasnain Mirza and PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh. This resolution asked the authorities concerned to arrest the culprits and bring them under the law.

An adjournment motion, moved by Nida Khuhro of the PPP, regarding ‘lethargic attitude’ of the federal government towards the NFC awards was also accepted. The discussion was fixed for Monday.

Legislation

Following the presentation of reports of select committees, the assembly unanimously passed two bills – The Code of Civil Procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Bill, 2018. The Sindh Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was also introduced by the Zakat and Ushr Minister Faraz Dero.