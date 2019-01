Share:

A high level delegation of Afghan government, led by Special Assistant to Afghan President, Muhammad Umer Daudzai called on veteran politician Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao in Peshawar.

They exchanged views on peace process in Afghanistan.

Talking to the delegation, Aftab Sherpao said the government and political parties in Pakistan are on the same page on Afghan issue.

He underscored the need for collective efforts for resolving this lingering issue.