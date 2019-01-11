Share:

LAHORE - The deputy managing director of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Amir Tufail has been promoted and will now act as the new managing director (MD) of the company.

The decision was taken in a meeting of board of directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), which was convened after Prime Minister Imran Khan fired MDs of SNGPL and SSGC over the recent gas crisis.

The Board of Directors, in the meeting, has also considered and approved the resignation of Amjad Latif, the present managing director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited with effect from January 10, 2019.

The Board has assigned the charge of managing director of the company to Amer Tufail for a period of 90 days or till the appointment of regular managing director, whichever is earlier. Amer Tufail was previously serving as deputy managing director at the company.

The sacking of former MD SNGPL, Amjad Lateef came in the light of the recommendations made by the Cabinet’s fact-finding committee.

PM Khan had ordered the formation of a committee to probe the gas crisis in the country last month which brought industrial areas of Sindh and Punjab to a halt on December 12.

The fact-finding report named both MDs of Sui Gas companies as the people responsible for the gas crisis.

SSGC’s Board of Directors has appointed Imran Farookhi, DMD (Corporate Services) as the acting managing director till such a time a new incumbent is appointed. Farookhi has been assigned the charge of acting MD, in addition to his own existing portfolio of DMD (Corporate Services).

The new acting MD has a rich professional experience of over 31 years. A Mechanical Engineer by profession, Farookhi attained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from NED University of Engineering and Technology in 1986. Having started his career as a Project Engineer from Exxon Chemical Pakistan Ltd, Farookhi has been associated with Engro Asahi Polymer and Chemical Ltd. and Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd. He joined Byco Petroleum in 2009 and rose to become its CEO of Byco Terminals Pakistan Ltd. Farookhi joined SSGC as acting DMD in June 2016.