ISLAMABAD : Determined to ensure smooth supply of gas to its consumers till the tail-end, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has removed around 5,000 gas connections over illegal use of compressors making increased pressure and depriving others of the commodity.Operation against illegal installation of gas compressors will continue unabated in selected areas to provide uninterrupted supply especially to domestic and commercial users, official sources told APP. They warned that gas connections of those consumers found involved in this illegal activity would be removed instantly. They said special teams of the company were raiding different areas to stop such an illegal activity, which is yielding required results to maintain regular gas pressure in the transmission lines. The sources said provision of uninterrupted gas to domestic consumers was the top priority of the company, adding that load-management plan was being implemented in industrial sector.

The sources advised the consumers to contact the company’s Helpline-1199, operating around-the-clock, to report low gas pressure issue and any illegal activity like compressor use or tempering with meters, taking place in their surroundings.