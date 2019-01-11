Share:

Islamabad - While stressing the need for early formation of National Assembly’s standing committees for legislation, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday asked State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to complete the process of formation of the standing committees in the upcoming session of the lower House of the Parliament starting next week.

Discussing matters pertaining to agenda of the forthcoming NA session, Qaiser asked Ali Muhammad Khan to speed up consultation with opposition parties regarding formation of the standing committees.

While pledging to make the current Assembly a role model for the legislation, the Speaker said that people had a lot of expectations from the current National Assembly, so, he said, the parliamentarians would have to make serious efforts to come up to their expectations.

While appreciating the positive response of the opposition during the previous sessions of the House, he expressed the hope that the opposition parties would continue the same attitude during the formation of standing committees and in future legislation.

He urged upon the government benches to actively take part in proceedings of the House and ensure their full participation during the session.

Ali Muhammad Khan assured the Speaker of immediate formation of parliamentary committees. He said that he was in contact with government and opposition parties on this issue and it would be resolved in the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

He said that government was taking the matter of legislation seriously and very soon different bills would be introduced in the House which would provide relief to the public.