KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs 44.36 billion in first six months of fiscal year 2018-2019.

Responding to the lawmakers’ queries during the question hour in Sindh Assembly, Murad said Sindh is the only province which has consistently been achieving its revenue target. He informed that from July to December 2018, the SRB has collected Rs 44.36 billion whereas during the same period in 2017 the collection remained over Rs 38 billion. The chief minister added that the government is not running overdraft with the State Bank of Pakistan for last three years.

Replying a question pertaining to a merger of Sindh and Summit banks, Murad said it was the provincial cabinet that decided to merge both the banks, adding that Summit Bank was not given any undue favour in the process. He said that other the names of other banks were also in consideration but lastly, the cabinet decided to go with the Summit Bank.

The CM added that the merger process had been halted for some reasons on which the Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Nusrat Seher Abbais asked him to inform the house about those reason. “The matter was taken up the Supreme Court and it is still sub judice,” replied Murad. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said many controversies are going on regarding the merger of Sindh and Summit banks on which he was intervened by the Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani who asked the PTI MPA to ask a question as per rules.

To another question, Murad replied that amount of Rs 4.2 billion was kept in the budget for lower income groups through Cash Transfer Programme. “An additional Rs 2,000 would automatically be transferred to over 1.8 million families who are listed in Benazir Income Support Program in the Month of Ramazan,” he added. He said Un-conditional cash transfer programme has been designed for poverty alleviation.