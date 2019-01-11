Share:

By accepting the resignation of Azam Swati, the former minister for Science and Technology, President Arif Alvi took a step in the right direction. The minister was under severe criticism for abusing his authority and power when reports surfaced that he had played a role in the transfer of the Islamabad police Chief Jan Muhammad. Azam Swati did the right thing by tendering his resignation after failing the ministerial responsibility once he was accused of playing a role in the unlawful transfer of the police chief. The Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan advice to the President over the issue has closed the matter that was tainting the image of the ruling party for PTI said it loudly before and after the elections that keeping the rule of law supreme was one of its utmost priorities.

Probably, the resignation of Azam Swati was one of the rare occasions where the minister himself tended resignation under the concept of ministerial responsibility. It is about time that the principle takes firm roots in Pakistan. Taking into account that the political and legal functions of state authorities are directly exercised through the ministerial duty, ministerial responsibility must permeate both sphere of politics and that of law. The concept mentioned before entails political responsibility for politically opportune actions as well as legal liability for the specific types of unlawful conduct. The principle is in vogue all over the world. Ministers who are compromised or ineffective in discharging their duties accept their failures and resign due to the demands of the constitutional concept. PTI government has also set the correct precedent.

The concept of ministerial responsibility if practised frequently will make the ministers and politicians more cautious in their public behaviour. Ironically, all democracies duly acknowledge the necessity of ministerial responsibility, but in Pakistan, many ministers or politicians do not even know the theoretical understanding of it let alone its practice. It is welcome to see that the ruling party has accepted the resignation of the minister. Imbibing the sense of ministerial responsibility in the ministers in its ministers will be a contribution of PTI in strengthening the culture of democracy in the country. The hope is that the norm of ministerial responsibility will become a regular constitutional principle in the future. What is worth remembering is the fact that the ministerial responsibility is the hinge of any constitution. If there is no hinge, then the constitution falls apart, and it instead of the supreme law of land turn into a mere piece of paper.