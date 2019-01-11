Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notices to the chairman of Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) in a contempt petitio n filed for not including fundamental rights chapter in the text books of primary and secondary school education.

Justice Ayesha Malik issued the contempt notice to PCTB chairman Muhammad Akram. The petitioner through Advocate Sheraz Zaka sought direction against the respondent in order to introduce subject of fundamental rights as compulsory subject/chapter in secondary education.

“After the lapse of over three years, the grievance has not been addressed in violation of the court orders,” he said.

The order passed by the Lahore High Court says, “The request of the learned counsel is tenable. Therefore a copy of this petition and all the annexures attached with it be sent to respondent No 5 (PCTB chairman Muhammad Akram) who shall treat it as a pending representation on behalf of the petitioner and decide upon his grievance in accordance with law through a speaking order after hearing the necessary parties within one month of receipt of certified copy of this order. Compliance report shall be submitted to deputy registrar (Judicial) of this court.”

He said, “in 2015, Justice Ayesha A Malik had directed the PCTB chairman to hear the petitioner and other stakeholders and consider the issue of including fundamental rights’ chapter in the text books of primary and secondary school education. After the lapse of three and a half years, the order has not been complied with. The demand aims to create awareness of the new generation about their rights. However, no effort has so far been made despite the court order.”

It is pertinent to mentioning that the Singh High Court through its judgment directed the provincial government to include fundamental rights chapter in school education curriculum from 2015 onwards.

The petitioner prayed that the PCTB chairman be summoned, tried and punished Under Sections 3 and 4 for Contempt of Courts Act with Article 204 of the Constitution.