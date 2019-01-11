Share:

ISLAMABAD - Press Association of Supreme Court of Pakistan (PAS) on Thursday unanimously elected Daily The Nation staffer Syed Sabeehul Hussnain as Vice-President of PAS for the term 2019-20. Members of PAS also unanimously elected Daily Nawaiwaqt staffer Muhammad Azam Gill as Information Secretary. PAS is an organisation of 45 reporters who cover the Supreme Court for various television channels, newspapers and news agencies. It has its own office inside the Supreme Court building. Sohail Khan of Daily The News International performed the role as Chief Election Commissioner.

Likewise, Aqeel Afzal of Express Media Group has been unanimously elected as President of PAS. The PAS members also elected Zulqarnain Iqbal as General Secretary, Allah Dad Siddiqui as Finance Secretary. Amanat Gishkori, Adeel Sarfaraz and Babar Anwar Abbasi were also unanimously elected as members of the Executive Committee of PAS.