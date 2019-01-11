Share:

LAHORE - A 24-year-old man and a young boy were found slaughtered at a house in Nawan Kot police precincts on Thursday afternoon. The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased were identified by police as 24-year-old Arslan and 12-year-old Tariq. Both the bodies were lying in a pool of blood in the drawing room as police entered the house located in Ajmair Park. Tariq was a domestic servant at the house of Arslan, police said.

A police investigator told The Nation that both the victims were slaughtered by unknown killers with a sharp-edge weapon. The police registered a double murder case against unidentified killers and launched investigation with no arrest made yet.

Stepping up vigilance

Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir has called upon police officers to check criminal activities on highways through effective measures, APP reported. He was presiding over a meeting at Central Police Office here on Thursday to review comparative performance of the year 2017 and 2018. Speaking on the occasion, he said that response timeshould be minimized to accidents, incidents and help calls.

He said that the policies of his forerunner Additional IG PHP Amjad Javed Saleemi will be continued. We will make operations better, train the personnel on modern lines.

The master trainers course of the first responders was being carried out, who will train all personnel later on, in the same way. Sniper shooters will train more officers, he added.