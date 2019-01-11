Share:

FC Balochistan conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) at suspected terrorist hideouts in Kalat, Kharan, Maiwand areas of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Friday.

Two terrorists were killed during the IBOs, which were conducted as part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition including sub-machine guns, IEDs, grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment were also recovered during the operation, the statement added.