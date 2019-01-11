Share:

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US. is pursuing plans to establish a new security alliance with Arabian countries aimed at countering Iranian influence in the Middle East.

In his speech at the American University of Cairo, he pledges to step up efforts to bring peace and stability in Syria.

Pompeo said that the Middle East Strategic Alliance would bring together Egypt, Jordan and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Earlier, Pompeo met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to reassure America’s allies about US . plans to withdraw its troops from Syria.

