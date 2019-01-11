Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed various issues relating to his ministry and sought the PM’s availability for the ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam so that fresh date would be announced.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed The Nation the ground-breaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam scheduled for Jan. 13 was put off keeping in view the severe criticism on the award of the contract to the consortium which also included the company owned by the family of Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzaq Daud.

Initially the project’s ground-breaking was slated on Jan. 2 but was delayed till Jan. 13. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, who was also invited to the ceremony expressed his annoyance on the change in programme and expressed his sentiments in an open court where Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda appeared in some other case.

Since Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar was quite active on this front and had even joined fund raising campaign for dams construction in UK he showed his annoyance for not taking him in loop on change in the ground-breaking ceremony of the dam.

As Chief Justice of Pakistan will be retiring on January 17 so he would unlikely be in a position to attend the ceremony being the sitting Chief Justice as no fresh date for inauguration of Mohmand Dam was announced, and it could be delayed till end of this month or even next month sources in the government informed.

Sources in the government informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to get the charges levelled against the transparency of award of the contract by opposition parties and some other quarters cleared before its formal launching so the matter could delay for another month or so.

Opposition parties had raised serious questions on the award of the Mohmand Dam contract to the consortium including the company of the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzaq Daud and wanted explanation from government.

Although the government had come up with clarification that the contract was awarded in a transparent manner and there was no underhand deal or favour to some party on the basis of its links to some government functionary.

The contract for construction of Rs. 300 billion Mohmand Dam project was awarded to a joint venture of China Gezhouba, Descon and Voith Hydro. In the project China Gezhouba has 70 per cent share while Descon owned by Abdul Razzaq Daud family and Voith Hydro have 30 per cent share combined.