ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 928.178 kilograms of narcotics valuing 168 million rupees internationally, arrested 10 culprits and impounded two vehicles while conducting 11 counter-narcotic strikes, the ANF said on Friday.

The seized drugs comprised of 24.300 kilograms Hashish, 297.178 kilograms Heroin and 606.700 kilograms opium.

Giving details in a statement, the ANF said that the ANF Balochistan recovered 295 Kg Heroin and 604 Kg Opium from Killi Daghar Tehsil Badin & District Qila Saifullah. In another operation, the staff of PS ANF Balochistan recovered 6 Kg Hashish which was concealed in LCD TV near Tariq Hospital Sariab Road Quetta one accused namely Muhammad Tariq resident of Pishin has been arrested.

ANF Rawalpindi staff intercepted 1 x Pakistani national accused namely Farid Khan resident of (Chota Lahore) Swabi, at Islamabad International Airport. The accused was proceeding to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and recovered 1.150 Kgs Heroin (Yellow) which was tactfully concealed in trolly bag.

The staff of ANF Punjab arrested a Pakistani namely Muhammad Nadeem resident of Sheikhupura at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.028 Kgs Heroin which was concealed in bag. He was proceeding to Abu Dhabi through Etehad Airline Flight No. EY-242. In another case the staff of Police Station ANF Multan intercepted 1 x Motorcycle CG-125 near Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Sui Gas Road Multan and recovered 5 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Javed Akhtar resident of Multan. In third operation, ANF Punjab Multan near Bilal Chowk, Old Shujabad Road Multan recovered 2.700 Kgs Opium and 1.300 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Gull Sher resident of Multan.

ANF KP staff intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near village Shinko, Bar Qambar Khel Tehsil Bars Khyber and recovered 6 Kgs Hashish which was recovered from rear seat of said car & also recovered 1 x SMG alongwith Magazine and 30 x live rounds from the accused namely Dunya Gul resident of Khyber TD.

In another operation ANF KP staff arrested an accused who was travelling in a Toyota Hiace near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish from arrested accused namely Uzair Khan resident of Peshawar. In third operation, the staff of ANF KP arrested an accused who was travelling in a Hiace near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar during naka and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashish which was in bag.

Accused namely Akhtar Ullah resident of Peshawar is presently serving in 36 MP Rawalpindi and was destined to Rawalpindi through Hiace. In fourth operation, the staff of ANF KP arrested an accused travelling in a Hiace near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar during naka and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashish.

Accused namely Zeeshan Ahmad resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot, recovered narcotics attached with his body. In fifth operation, the staff of ANF KP arrested an accused travelling in a Hiace near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar during naka and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashish. Accused namely Zeeshan Ahmed resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot, recovered narcotics attached with body.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.