Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) have carried out operations against drug mafia across the country seizing 928kg narcotics and nabbing 10 suspected smugglers, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Friday.

He added the ANF has also impounded two vehicles during the operations and registered cases against the drug dealers. The value of seized narcotics was Rs168 million in the international market, he said. According to him, ANF seized 928.17kg narcotics and arrested 10 culprits while conducting 11 counter-narcotic strikes in different parts of country.

The seized drugs comprised of 24.3kg Hashish, 297.178kg heroin and 606.7kg opium, he said.

He said ANF Balochistan recovered 295kg heroin and 604kg opium from Killi Daghar Tehsil Badin. In another operation, the staff of PS ANF Balochistan recovered 6kg hashish which was concealed in LCD TV near Tariq Hospital Sariab Road Quetta. One accused namely Muhammad Tariq resident of Pishin has been arrested.

ANF Rawalpindi staff intercepted an accused namely Farid Khan, resident of (Chota Lahore) Swabi, at New Islamabad International Airport on charges of carrying heroin. The accused was proceeding to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and recovered 1.150kg heroin, which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag, he said.

The staff of ANF Punjab arrested a person namely Muhammad Nadeem resident of Sheikhupura at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.028kg heroin which was concealed in a bag. He was proceeding to Abu Dhabi. In another case the staff of Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a motorcycle near Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Sui Gas Road Multan and recovered 5kg hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Javed Akhtar resident of Multan. In third operation, ANF Punjab Multan near Bilal Chowk, Old Shujabad Road Multan recovered 2.7kg opium and 1.3kg hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Gul Sher resident of Multan.

ANF KP staff intercepted a car near village Shinko and recovered 6kg Hashish which was recovered from the rear seat of said car and also recovered a SMG alongwith magazine and 30 live rounds from the accused namely Dunya Gul resident of Khyber.

In another operation, ANF KP staff arrested an accused who was travelling in a van near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 2.4kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Uzair Khan resident of Peshawar. In third operation, the staff of ANF KP arrested an accused who was travelling in a van near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar during naka and recovered 1.2kg Hashish which was in a bag. Accused namely Akhtar Ullah resident of Peshawar is presently serving in 36 MP Rawalpindi and was destined to Rawalpindi through a van.