Share:

Karachi - Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday visited the Moin Khan Academy to review the arrangements of 2nd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon 2020 which is being held on Sunday.

Chief of the organizing committee of the Marathon, Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, concerned senior police and administration officials, other members of the organizing committee including Assistant Commissioners Sara Jawed and Fatima Bashir, and members of the technical committee of the Marathon were present.

Commissioner took round the route of the Marathon route and the stadium where prize distribution ceremony is to be held. He also chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements.

The meeting reviewed the arrangement for traffic management, parking and Security.

Cricketer Moin Khan who attended the meeting appreciated the efforts for the decision made by the city administration to initiate the Marathon in the city.

He told that it would send positive message to the world and also give opportunity to the youth of city to get engaged themselves in the positive activities.

Commissioner was also briefed about the arrangements for Parking for the participants as well as the visitors. Commissioner was told that the parking arrangements also have been finalized. . It was decided that nobody except the participants would be allowed to enter the route of the Marathon.

Technical committee told the meeting that special uniformed volunteers would be deputed to ensure nobody except the participants would be allowed not entered the route of the Marathon.