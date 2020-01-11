Share:

KARACHI - Police officials claimed to have recovered dead body of a minor girl from Surjani Town Sector 7 on Friday who went missing yesterday.

The officials told media that the deceased girl is identified as Kehkashan who was missing since Thursday 12:00 noon.

Family of the girl said that the manhole left opened for cleaning purpose which led to the death of Kehkashan. They said that she went out from home to a nearby shop and fell into it. The family said that they are not willing to pursue any legal action.