KARACHI - Police officials claimed to have recovered dead body of a minor girl from Surjani Town Sector 7 on Friday who went missing yesterday.
The officials told media that the deceased girl is identified as Kehkashan who was missing since Thursday 12:00 noon.
Family of the girl said that the manhole left opened for cleaning purpose which led to the death of Kehkashan. They said that she went out from home to a nearby shop and fell into it. The family said that they are not willing to pursue any legal action.