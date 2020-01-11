Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and PTI Karachi region President Khurrum Sher Zaman blasted Sindh government for being a ‘hurdle’ for new gas line for South Karachi.

Sher Zaman along with other PTI MPAS met Managing Director SSGC regarding shortage of natural gas in Sindh, which is roughly 100 mmcf.

“We were informed by MD SSGC that Sindh Government shamefully wasted 8 months in right of way permission for Aeisha Amna Gas field of 23mmcf, Rehman field of 40 mmcf and it has been 4 months for LNG line. Moreover, 125 kms Jamshoro transmission line also pending since last 4years.”

The PTI Karachi Region President expressed appreciation for the efforts of Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub Khan to resolve gas shortage issues.

“We will take up the issue of right of ways inside and outside the Sindh Assembly for the betterment of the people of Sindh and to expose the hypocrisy of PPP claims of serving the public,” he added.

Head of Bait ul Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani visited the family of deceased Mir Hassan, a resident of Korangi Ibrahim Hyderi who committed suicide due to unemployment.

PTI leader Lakhani announced the financial aid of 1,20,000 PKR from Bait ul Mal and extended the condolence on behalf of the Prime Minister.

“I have come on the behalf of the Prime Minister and we will provide best possible facilitation to the deceased’s family”, he informed.

While talking to the media officials, he criticized the Sindh government over the increasing cases of suicides in the province.

“Around 1500 people committed suicide in the last 5 years in the province which is very alarming. The rulers of the province are busy in making money while the public is facing the miseries. Sindh government is responsible for the loss of these valuable life loses since the people are not only dying by suicide, they are losing their lives due to dog biting, unclean water and other hazardous diseases”

He added that there is no shortage of resources in Sindh but the rulers are not interested to resolve public issues, they are not willing to educate them in order to sustain their rule. Economic zones will be established in the country which will be highly beneficial for the country’s economic progress.

Likewise, Sindh Minister for Information and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that the shortage of gas in Sindh is not due to the shortfall of gas in the country, but due to the incompetence of Pakistan Tehree-i-Insaaf government.

Saeed Ghani said that the Chief Minister had also talked about the inadequate supply of gas to the province, but the issue had not been resolved as yet, and consequently every sector in the province was facing constant gas shortage.

He said this while talking to the journalusts after the inauguration of Pakistan Life Style Furniture Expo, which started at Karachi Expo Center on Friday.

Saeed Ghani said that 70 per cent of the gas produced in the country was originating from Sindh, but even then Sindh province was not being given a legitimate share in accordance with the constitution.

The provincial Minister for Information and Labor said that the prime minister should take action in this regard and make sure that Sindh was getting its legitimate share of gas. Responding to a question about PTI’s protest, Saeed Ghani said he was surprised at the protest, adding that, it was nothing but drama.