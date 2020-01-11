Share:

Even today, children are forced for marriage. Marriage? They don’t even know what does it mean and what truly happens after this. The days in which girls are supposed to play with dolls and boys with cars, their parents started to play their life. Why? Because this is exactly what which happened with them when they were children. This trend passes from one generation to another. Will it ever stop? If it is happening in 21st century then it can happen in coming centuries too.

Child marriage is not common among lower class people. I have heard that some people belonging to good class are trapped in this mind boggling act. So far no one is seeing any step from government to control this social issue. No one knows that will government be ever able to overcome this crime. I only know that child marriage destroys life specially affects the girl child’s life.

USWA BARI,

Sahiwal.