LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday presided over a meeting of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department at his office to review performance and progress made on mega health projects.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister stressed that every possible effort would be made for the betterment of the health sector. He pointed out that 27 percent increase had been made in the health sector budget along with starting of several health projects in far-flung areas.

Chief Minister regretted that the backward areas were also neglected in the past but the PTI government was following the policy of composite development in every sector. He directed that Nishtar Hospital-2 project in Multan should be completed soon and announced that he would visit hospital site during his next visit to Multan district. This hospital is being built with an estimated cost of around eight billion rupees.

The chief minister directed that construction work of the hospital building should be completed by next year adding that matters about Institute of Cardiology DG Khan should be settled as soon as possible. Residences for doctors and other staff will also be constructed in this cardiology institute. He added that a new building of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan will be constructed with an amount of around six billion rupees.

He directed to expedite the speed of work on this project and added that matters about hospital building in Gujranwala should also be completed soon. Alongside, a plan should be devised for the establishment of Institute of Blood Diseases, he added. The emergency of services hospital will be upgraded as a state-of-the-art facility and Punjab government will provide required resources in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that hospitals will be transformed as rehabilitation centers and patients will be provided with the best healthcare facilities. Improving the hospitals’ conditions is a duty of the government and it wants to improve the standard of hospitals to such a level that foreign patients also come here for treatment, he added.

The meeting was told that the contractor had been mobilized for Nishtar Hospital-2 project while 17 firms had submitted their pre-qualifications for DG Khan Institute of Cardiology project. Secretary SH&ME briefed about progress on ongoing health sector projects. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, CEO Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others attended the meeting.

Balochistan CM thanks Punjab Counterpart

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has thanked Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for extending cooperation to launch rescue services in Balochistan province.

In a letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan said that Punjab government extended significant support for the launch of rescue services in Balochistan. “We appreciate this cooperation by Punjab government led by you. Launch of rescue services in Balochistan was made possible only due to the assistance of Punjab government and we are thankful to you as well as Punjab government for this exemplary cooperation. Our partnership with Punjab would be further strengthened in future”, he wrote. Jam Kamal Khan also expressed good wishes for Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and said that participation in the passing-out parade of paramedics for medical emergency response centres project in emergency services academy Lahore was a memorable moment for him.

Usman Buzdar, in turn, said that serving the people of Balochistan was our responsibility as well as a duty and Balochistan and other provinces would be moved together in the journey of development.

“We all will have to work hard for the progress and prosperity of a new Pakistan”, he added.