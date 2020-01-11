Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a security guard on offering resistance during a robbery attempt in Lahore’s Bahria Town, police sources claimed on Friday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Khalid Zafar, a resident of district Kasur. Khalid was serving as a security guard in the posh Bahria Town. An eyewitness told the police that the guard stopped three suspected motorcyclists for checking on a road when they started quarrelling with him.

During the scuffle, the motorcyclists opened straight fire on the guard and fled instantly. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to wounds. The gunmen wearing shawls were riding on a 125 motorcycle, the eyewitness said. He said the gunmen were trying to rob a car-riding family when the guard reached there and challenged them.

The Sundar police registered a criminal case against unidentified robbers on the complaint of Zafar Ali, father of the deceased, and launched the investigation with no arrest made so far. The FIR was lodged under section 302 and 392 of the PPC. Further investigation was underway.

Police to ensure protection of foreign citizens

Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir on Friday claimed that police are committed to ensure protection of foreign citizens, experts, and investors. He said the Special Protection Unit had been imparted extraordinary training and modern facilities so that security of foreigners must be ensured.

The IGP stated this during a meeting with a three-member delegation led-by American Consul General Catherine Rodriguez here on Friday. Senior Security Attaché Mathew Kupec and Security Officer Afzaal Arif were also part of the delegation.

A police spokesman said that the overall security situation was also discussed during the meeting besides other issues. The IGP briefed the delegation about modern IT projects initiated by Punjab Police. He also explained that Punjab Police is giving special attention to public service delivery besides protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

American Consul General also expressed satisfaction and pleasure for security arrangements of US consulate at Lahore and also thanked the police chief. Meanwhile, memorial souvenirs were exchanged between IGP and American Consul General.