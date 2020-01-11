Share:

LAHORE - Intense cold and dense fog continued disturbing routine life in plains of the country including Lahore on Friday by disturbing road, rail and air traffic besides causing low gas pressure.

Owing to intense cold, people preferred staying indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets. Excessive use of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, house wives faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for families.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 15 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded -14C, Astore -13C, Gupis -11C, Bagrote -10C, Parachianr -08C, Gilgit -07C, Rawlakot, Malamjabba and Dir -06C, Kakul and Kalat -04C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 03C.

In addition to intense cold, dense fog continued disturbing routine life by hampering vehicular movement, affecting flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport and schedule of Pakistan Railways.

Fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at midnight that the visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Moderate to dense fog forced closure of portions of motorway at around midnight, leaving motorists with no option except to use alternative routes including National Highway where the situation was the same. Low visibility caused vehicles to move at a snail’s pace. Police advised people to avoid unnecessary traveling from midnight to early morning. If unavoidable, use fog lights, ensure proper functioning of wipers and drive at a slow speed. According to the experts, strong westerly wave has entered western parts of Balochistan and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday.