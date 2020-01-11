Share:

Karachi - International health experts called for safety and security of researchers and healthcare personnel at hospitals, diagnostics, and chemical or biological laboratories to protect them from accidental or intentional exposure to the risks.

These were the views from speakers at a workshop on “Biosafety & Security in Health Care Institutions” organized by Laboratory Animal Sciences, Dow University of Health Sciences in collaboration with Sure.

The session the initiated with the highly informative talk by the international Professor and USA Certified trainer of Biosafety and Security Prof. Dr. Massimo Bertino from Virginia Commonwealth University, USA.

Moreover Prof. Dr. Raza Shah from International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences and Engr. Shaikh Saqib Rafique, Director NTRL & SureBio Diagnostics, delivered very interesting lectures and training about bio-safety in the context of health care professional involved in therapeutics, diagnostics and research.

The speakers informed that in case of severe outbreak of disease, whether natural or artificial can affect not just public health, but also public safety and security.

The significance of practicing and implementing all the preventive measures necessary to safeguard human health and safety in the laboratory and hospital is our utmost priority.

Pandemics outbreaks of any diseases due to lack of understanding on the part of research dealing with these diseases will confront everyone with the need to make high-impact decisions with limited information during a rapidly evolving situation so basic understanding of bio-agents and its potential risk is of high importance.

They informed that at national level very positive and dynamic initiative has already been taken with the formulation of Pakistan Biological Safety Association (PBSA).

Best practices for biological safety and security not only protect biological agents from accidental and intentional misuse but can also make aspects of handling bioagents more efficiently, speakers argued.

As a healthcare and educational institutions like Dow University of Health Sciences and others academics and health care institutions like Indus Hospital, Jinnah Medical and Dental College, University of Karachi and Urdu Federal University participated very actively and more than 300 participants attended this session.