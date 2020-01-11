Prime Minister Imran Khan says an extremist ideology RSS has taken over nuclear-armed India of over a billion people. 

In a tweet today, he said it is an ideology based on racial superiorty and hatred of Muslims and all minorities. 

He also shared an article by The Times titled, "India is a Hindu state now - we are second-class citizens"