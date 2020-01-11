Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says an extremist ideology RSS has taken over nuclear-armed India of over a billion people.

In a tweet today, he said it is an ideology based on racial superiorty and hatred of Muslims and all minorities.

An extremist ideology RSS has taken over a nuclear-armed country of over a billion people. It is an ideology based on racial superiority & hatred of Muslims & all minorities. Whenever this genie has come out of the bottle, it has always led to bloodshed. https://t.co/GKrGZSabiE — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 11, 2020

He also shared an article by The Times titled, "India is a Hindu state now - we are second-class citizens"