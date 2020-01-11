Share:

Feudalism in Pakistan refers to power of families who own large lands. Feudal attitude refers to rudeness and bad behavior. A search done by Pakistan Institute of Labor Education and Research (PILER) concluded that five percentage of agriculture households in Pakistan own nearly two thirds of Pakistan’s farmland.

The main problem is that families in Pakistan possess thousands of acres with zero contribution to agriculture production. This feudal power has given birth to culture of feudal impunity. Even police hesitate to go against these families even when murder has been committed. Feudal power may be based on control and use of local people. Even by using feudal power they got power over the distribution of water and agriculture credit. Large landowners have also dominated politics of Pakistan since the inception of Pakistan. This should be controlled as it is spreading negative impact.

USWA BARI,

Sahiwal.