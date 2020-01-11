Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has urged the government to increase the food allowance of officials of Islamabad police owing to high inflation rate in the country. While speaking in the Senate on Friday, he said that rather to spread disappointment and dashing the hope of the people, government needed to take initiatives to create a hope among them. “Our biggest issue is lack of rule of law,” said a statement, quoting his remarks in the House, issued by his office. He emphasised that there should be a fair practice of criminal justice system which needed to be revisited thoroughly. “We should not expect from the police officials to perform extraordinary like police in developed countries unless we do not provide them with better salaries, allowances, uniforms, accommodations and vehicles etc.” He said that it was sad that a police constable was getting only Rs 290 per month as food allowance asking the government as to how could anybody in such a high inflation manage food in Rs 290 for the whole month.

He called upon the Ministry of Interior to immediately review all allowances of police officials and increase the present food allowance at par with the price hike.

He said that the issues related to Police Department and its officials should be taken up in the next meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.