ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 1000 on Friday and was traded at Rs 89,500 as compared to Rs 90,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 858 and was traded at Rs 76,732 against last closing of Rs 77,590. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35. In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 3 and was traded at $ 1545 as compared to $1548 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.