LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman on Friday suspended Lahore Fort In-charge for facilitating a wedding function at the historical site. An official said that Fort In-charge Bilal Tahir misused his powers to entertain an influential family. The official was found guilty during a departmental inquiry launched by the Walled City Authority. The inquiry report was sent to the Chief Secretary by DG Walled City Authority. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the marriage ceremony held in Shahi Fort Lahore and sought report from DG Lahore Walled City Authority. The Chief Minister directed to take strict action against the responsible without any discrimination. He said that organizing marriage ceremony in a historic Palace like Shahi Fort was a serious offence and negligence. In future strict monitoring should be ensured to avoid such incident, he said