Earlier this week, a Boeing 737 crashed in Iran killing all 176 people on board. Tehran previously stressed that the tragedy had occurred due to a technical error. Several Western nations, however, refused to rule out the possibility that the plane was downed by a missile.

Tehran unintentionally shot down Ukraine's Boeing 737 because of "human error", Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday.

The Iranian military also confirmed in a statement on state TV that the jet was brought down unintentionally as it flew close to a sensitive military installation. According to the statement, the parties responsible will be held accountable by the judiciary.

The armed forces have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.