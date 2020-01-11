Earlier this week, a Boeing 737 crashed in Iran killing all 176 people on board. Tehran previously stressed that the tragedy had occurred due to a technical error. Several Western nations, however, refused to rule out the possibility that the plane was downed by a missile.
Tehran unintentionally shot down Ukraine's Boeing 737 because of "human error", Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday.
A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:
Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster
Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.
The Iranian military also confirmed in a statement on state TV that the jet was brought down unintentionally as it flew close to a sensitive military installation. According to the statement, the parties responsible will be held accountable by the judiciary.
The armed forces have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.