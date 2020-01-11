Share:

Lahore - Javeria Rauf and Anam Amin helped PCB Blasters to their second consecutive win in the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship as their side secured a 12-run victory over PCB Challengers at Karachi’s National Stadium on Friday.

According to PCB spokesman here on Friday, in the second match of the three-team tournament, PCB Blasters set a 155-run target for Bismah Maroof-led Challengers after Ramin Shamim chose to bat after winning the toss. Javeria cracked a 40-ball 57, hitting eight fours and a six. Over the course of her innings, the right-handed batter crafted a 62-run stand for the second wicket with opener Ayesha Naseem, who scored 31 runs from 20 balls on the back of three sixes and a four.

Batting at number four, Aliya Riaz, who set-up a 25-run win for PCB Blasters against PCB Dynamites on Thursday, scored 29 off 27. The all-rounder hit four fours. For Challengers, Fatima Sana picked two wickets for 25 runs, while Aimen Anwar, Aroob Shah and Saba Nazir took one wicket each. Challengers managed 142 for nine in 20 overs in their reply.

Muneeba Ali shone with a half-century. The left-handed batter scored 50 runs in 36 balls and smashed three fours and three sixes. She, however, couldn’t get the desired support from the other end as the next top-scorer, Hafsa Khalid, made 24. Only four batters, including Muneeba and Hafsa, managed scores in double-digits. Anam Amin, the slow left-arm, put a dent in the run-chase by removing Ayesha Zafar (13) earlier in the piece. She picked up three wickets for 14 runs. Captain Ramin and Tooba Hassan took two wickets each.

For their contributions with bat and ball, Javeria and Anam were jointly-declared player of the match. The third match of the tournament, between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers, will be played today (Saturday) at the National Stadium.

Scorecard

PCB BLASTERS:

Javeria Khan c Muneeba b Aimen 5

Ayesha Naseem lbw Fatima 31

Javeria Rauf c Saba b Aroob 57

Aliya Riaz c Najiha b Fatima 29

Natalia Pervaiz c Sadia b Saba 4

Huraina Sajjad not out 17

Sidra Nawaz run out Saba 6

Tooba Hassan not out 0

EXTRAS: (w4, nb1) 5

TOTAL: (6 wickets, 20 overs) 154

FOW: 1-6, 2-68, 3-120, 4-130, 5-139, 6-147.

BOWLING: Aimen 4-0-34-1; Sadia 4-0-31-0; Aroob 4-0-30-1; Nida 2-0-23-0; Fatima 4-0-25-2; Saba 2-0-11-1.

PCB CHALLENGERS:

Ayesha Zafar lbw Anam 13

Muneeba Ali b Tooba 50

Bismah Maroof c Natalia b Tooba 15

Nida Dar c Huraina b Ramin 9

Hafsa Khalid b Anam 24

Aimen Anwar st Sidra b Aliya 2

Saba Nazir st Sidra b Ramin 6

Fatima Sana b Anam 0

Najiha Alvi run out Huraina 0

Syeda Aroob Shah not out 1

Sadia Iqbal not out 8

EXTRAS: (w13, nb1) 14

TOTAL: (9 wickets, 20 overs) 142

FOW: 1-30, 2-71, 3-92, 4-110, 5-125, 6-131, 7-131, 8-133, 9-134.

BOWLING: Anam 4-0-14-3; Natalia 2-0-23-0; Ramin 4-0-23-2; Maham 3-0-27-0; Aliya 3-0-28-1; Tooba 4-0-27-2.

TOSS: PCB Blasters

UMPIRES: Imtiaz Iqbal, Saleema Imtiaz

MATCH REFEREE: Ali Gohar