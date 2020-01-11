Share:

LAHORE - Expressing concerns over losses to industry and exporters due to transporters’ strike, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to resolve the issue through negotiations.

In a statement issued on Friday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that goods transporters’ strike has already caused losses of billions to the trade and industry as trading goods were detained at Karachi Port Trust and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.

They said that daily wagers were making it difficult to make both ends meet while supply of essential items and edibles raising the threat of food crisis in the country. They said that country was already facing a number of economic challenges.

They said that exports were also below the par while situation was bound to further aggravate as strike of goods transporters has given a big blow to the export-oriented industry.

“We are talking about enhancing exports but strike would reverse the government’s efforts aimed at economic revival of the country. Government will lose revenue”, they added.

They said that strike would virtually bring the exports and imports to a halt that would stop manufacturing due to non availability of imported raw material.

The LCCI office-bearers said that if strike continued, no space would be left at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim that’s mean that cargo ship would not be able to unload goods.

They said that justified demands of the goods transporters should be met by the government to avoid any anarchy like situation.

They said that the government should take appropriate measures to avert any such strike in future as it was not only hitting the economy but also sending a very negative signal to the foreign businessmen who have invested in Pakistan.

They said that the cash-starved businesses in Pakistan were already facing multiple internal and external challenges while the strike would add fuel. They demanded the government to take stakeholders onboard and address the genuine issues of goods transporters at the earliest.