LAHORE-A biopic has been in the works since 2017 on MalalaYousafzai, and people now have the first trailer before its release at the end of this month on January 31.

The makers have released the trailer of their upcoming film Gul Makai, based on the life of MalalaYousafzai, the youngest ever recipient of the Nobel Prize. The film stars in the lead role of Reem Sameer Shaikh, directed by Amjad Khan. Reem will play the role of Malala.

Gul Makai is a tale of courage that overcame fear and oppression, ‘ Gul Makai ‘ reflects the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate MalalaYousufzai, from her humble education in the Swat Valley to becoming her champion of free education for all.

Earlier on 4 December 2019, English singer Zayn Malik had publically supported campaigners for girls, MalalaYousufZai for female education.

Zayn Malik posted a short video of MalalaYousufzai campaign named as “Malala Funds” and showed his support for the young activist for educating females.

Bollywood film director Amjad Khan said in an interview that it’s a privilege and equally a huge responsibility to make a movie on MalalaYousafzai. “I strongly believe that such story’s need to be told. There is a Malala in every household, anyone can bring a change if you have the will for it, and that’s what Gul Makai portrays. I am extremely happy and very proud that my film Gul Makai is all set to release in theatres,” he said. The film will hit theatres on January 31.